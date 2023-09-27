Rugby World Cup 2023 Calendar: times, dates... The program to download

Find the complete program of the last matches of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup.

End of the group stage this week and next week to determine the posters for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup. At the time of writing, only Wales is officially qualified while several teams have already been eliminated from the competition. For the moment, if we look at the latest results, the French XV, in the event of a victory against Italy, should finish in first place in their group and face South Africa. The world champions, beaten by Ireland on September 23, should finish in 2nd place in Pool B and therefore face the Blues for a sort of final. Conversely, Ireland, first in their group, but which still has to face Scotland on October 7, could face New Zealand in a match which also resembles a final.

Find all the dates of the Rugby World Cup matches with the group stage, but also the final phase. You will also find stadiums and match times.

Download the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule

Organized in France, the 2023 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums: the Stade de France in Paris, the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, the Stade des Lumières in Lyon, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, the Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse Stadium.

