Rugby World Cup 2023 Calendar: the final phase table to download

The time for the final phase approaches with the very last day of the group stage this week before the quarter-finals kick off on Saturday October 14. While England have already qualified for the quarter-finals and are even guaranteed to finish in first place, there are still several uncertainties for the rest of the groups. In Pool A, France can finish first in their group provided they beat Italy. She will face South Africa, if Ireland wins against Scotland. On the other hand, in the event of a victory for Scotland with a bonus and a zero point on Ireland's side, we will be entitled to a France - Ireland in the quarter-final and a New Zealand - Scotland in the second part of the table.

There are also two rather specific scenarios:

In Pool C, Fiji and Wales are in a good position. If the Welsh are already qualified, they must score a point to stay in first place. For their part, Fiji also only need a point against Portugal to confirm their second place thanks to their victory over Australia last week. For Australia, it would take a miracle to qualify because Fiji would have to lose without taking a single bonus point against the Portuguese. In Pool D, England is therefore already qualified and the winner of the Japan - Argentina match will obtain second place.

Organized in France, the 2023 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums: the Stade de France in Paris, the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, the Stade des Lumières in Lyon, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, the Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse Stadium.

