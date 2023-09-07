Rugby World Cup 2023 Calendar: the complete Blues calendar and the calendar to download!

Find the complete Rugby World Cup schedule with all the dates, times and stadiums of the matches.

The 2023 Rugby World Cup begins on Friday September 8 and ends on October 28. For a month and a half, the best nations on the planet will compete to try to lift the famous Webb Ellis trophy, awarded to the winner. By organizing the World Cup, France is obviously one of the big favourites, but not because it is the host country, but because the XV of France is the 3rd nation in the World Rugby ranking and has been offering a polished game since. a few years. The program for the group stage of the Blues is affordable with the clash against New Zealand in the opening match, but also Uruguay, Namibia and Italy... Three games that the Blues must not lose .

The whole of France will participate in these eight weeks of competition since nine stadiums have been selected across the country to host the matches: Saint-Denis, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nantes and Lille will see the world's best nations compete against each other. On what dates? What are the scheduled times? Follow our guide.

Find all the dates of the Rugby World Cup matches with the group stage, but also the final phase. You will also find stadiums and match times.

Download the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule

Organized in France, the 2023 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums: the Stade de France in Paris, the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, the Stade des Lumières in Lyon, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, the Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse Stadium.

