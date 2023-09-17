Rugby World Cup 2023 Calendar: dates, times, the complete program for the 3rd day

Here is the program for the 3rd day of the Rugby World Cup.

The third day of the Rugby World Cup will begin with a match this Wednesday. This time, if the France group will still be in the spotlight, we will find the Italians for their second match of the World Cup against the valiant Uruguay team. The next day, the Blues will play their third match of the group stage against the modest Namibian team who should see the return of the executives in the starting XV.

This new day will also offer one of the shocks of this World Cup with a tempting South Africa - Ireland. After two defeats in two days, the two nations will face each other in a sort of small final for first place in the group. In the event of defeat, Ireland could find themselves back against the wall against Scotland on the final day of the group stage on October 7. If several unbalanced matches will be on the program such as England - Chile, the 3rd day will conclude with the Wales - Australia match, determining for the future of the Wallabies after their historic defeat against Fiji on Sunday September 17.

Find all the dates of the Rugby World Cup matches with the group stage, but also the final phase. You will also find stadiums and match times.

Download the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule

Organized in France, the 2023 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums: the Stade de France in Paris, the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, the Stade des Lumières in Lyon, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, the Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse Stadium.

Matmut Atlantique (Bordeaux):