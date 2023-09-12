Rugby World Cup 2023 Calendar: dates, times, program for the 2nd day

Here are the matches from the 2nd day of this Rugby World Cup with the French XV which opens the ball this Thursday.

Second week of competition in this Rugby World Cup. As required by the regulations and because of the intensity of the matches, the World Cup was extended in order to preserve the health of the players by leaving at least 5 days of rest between matches. This is why the XV of France launches this second day of the group stage this Thursday, September 14 against Uruguay. At the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, Fabien Galthié and his staff have decided to rotate the squad with executives Antoine Dupont, Charles Ollivon, Gael Fickou and Gregory Alldritt who are all left to rest. This second day does not necessarily offer big shocks, apart from perhaps an Australia-Fiji on Sunday September 17 and an England - Japan on the same day. On the other hand, strong scores will certainly be there with a New Zealand - Namibia or even a South Africa - Romania.

Find all the dates of the Rugby World Cup matches with the group stage, but also the final phase. You will also find stadiums and match times.

Organized in France, the 2023 World Cup will take place in nine stadiums: the Stade de France in Paris, the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, the Stade des Lumières in Lyon, the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille, the Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne, the Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, the Allianz Riviera in Nice and the Toulouse Stadium.

