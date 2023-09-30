Antoine Dupont arrived during the night from Saturday to Sunday, in Aix-en-Provence, where the French XV is preparing before the match against Italy on Friday, and trained on the sidelines of the group. South Africa, the Blues' very likely quarterfinal opponent, plays against Tonga this Sunday.
Rugby World Cup 2023: Antoine Dupont back against Italy? Which opponent for the Blues in the quarter?
