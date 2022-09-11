RUGBY. Toulouse - Toulon: line-ups, streaming predictions... match info

RUGBY. TOULOUSE - TOULON. At the end of the 2nd day of Top 14, this Sunday, September 11, Stade Toulousain receives, in Ernest-Wallon, RC Toulonnais. Toulouse - Toulon, a duel that smells like gunpowder!

Shock stamped 100% Red and Black. For this 2nd day of Top 14, Toulouse welcomes Toulon, to Ernest-Wallon, to try to improve on its success acquired last week on the lawn of Bordeaux-Bègles. In a press conference, Julien Marchand, captain of Stade Toulousain, warned his teammates before the reception of the RCT, this Sunday, September 11: "The result of the friendly match against Toulon (won 31-21 by Toulouse Editor's note), doesn't mean anything at all. They have a great collective with a very dominant scrum. We will have to be ready otherwise it will sting."

Opposite, Toulon, winner of Bayonne on the 1st day of Top 14, arrives in Haute-Garonne with the ambition of calibrating against "the best team in Europe", according to Franck Azéma. Facing the press, Pierre Mignoni, director of rugby, praised the work of his men before this trip, this Sunday, September 11, in Toulouse lands: "I felt the players mobilize. We have a good feeling, however, training is not always the truth of the match. We know Toulouse very well. All the players will have to be well connected."

For the closing of this 2nd day of Top 14, this Sunday, September 11, Toulouse receives Toulon in its lair of Ernest-Wallon. The kick-off of this shock will be given at 9:05 p.m.

As is the case with all Top 14 matches, you will have one and only choice to watch the match between Toulouse and Toulon. This poster will be broadcast by Canal .

To follow Toulouse - Toulouse in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, this Sunday, September 11, you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a MyCanal subscription which will allow you to follow this shock of the Top 14 on Canal.