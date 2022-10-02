RUGBY. Montpellier - Toulouse: channel, line-ups, predictions... all the match info

MONTPELLIER-TOULOUSE RUGBY. For the closing of the 5th day of the Top 14, this Sunday, October 2, Toulouse, leader of the championship, moves on the lawn of the champion of France Montpellier. A five-star matchup!

New shock at the end of the 5th day of Top 14. Reigning French champion, Montpellier (2nd, 14 points) hosts Toulouse (1st, 14 points) at GGL Stadium. After a missed opening of the championship in La Rochelle (26-22 defeat), the band of Philippe Saint-André remains on three successes in a row against Bordeaux-Bègles, in Brive and against Pau. "It's one more test, let's say, assured Florian Verhaeghe, second line of Montpellier and trained in Toulouse. We had a match in La Rochelle and we received Bordeaux too. It's not the first test but we receive a big team. We are both in first place but that does not mean much. As the weeks go by, we feel that everything we want to put in place is assimilated. still have approximations. We are not yet at the top of our level. But we are on the right progress."

Opposite Montpellier, Toulouse has decided to rest some of its executives, including Antoine Dupont. Deprived of the title last season, the Rouge et Noir are determined to manage playing time to keep things fresh at the end of the season. “Our workforce allows us to rotate, estimated at a press conference Virgile Lacombe, coach of the forwards of Toulouse. Even if it is sometimes difficult to find benchmarks when there are no executives. But, it is important to integrate young players to anticipate duplicates where internationals are absent."

For this shock of the 5th day of Top 14, Montpellier welcomes Toulouse to the GGL Stadium. The kickoff of this poster will be given at 9:00 p.m. by Mr. Raynal.

As is the case with all Top 14 matches, you will have one and only choice to watch Montpellier against Toulouse. This poster will be broadcast by Canal .

To follow Toulouse - Montpellier in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to Canal via the MyCanal service. Following this subscription, you will be able to connect to Canal .