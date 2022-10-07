RUGBY. France - South Africa: time, channel... How to follow the match live?

The Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off this weekend with the France team's first-ever match this Saturday.

Saturday, October 8, the French rugby union team begins its World Cup in New Zealand with a very big first match against South Africa. Les Bleues even have the honor of the opening match of this World Cup, they who can aim for the best position at the end of the competition. For this meeting, the staff of the France team has decided to leave Gaëlle Hermet, third line of the XV of France and captain, at rest. It is the second line Céline Ferer who will be captain of the team for this first match. The composition: Jacquet - Grisez, Filopon, Vernier, Boulard - Drouin, Sansus - Mayans, Menager, Escudero - Fall, Ferer - Joyeux, Touye, Deshaye.

The objective is to put in a big performance", explained coach-coach Thomas Darracq, who notably justified the absences of Hermet and Annery on the form of the moment: "The competition is long, we wanted players in full possession of their means. The will is to start strong. The particularity of this World Cup is that we have no predefined group for the quarter-finals. It will be a switch from a ranking from first to eighth, so we need to win quickly and it is difficult to calculate and have a real strategy compared to a "bis" team, even if I don't like use this term. There are 32 players and only one team from France."

The first match of the group stage of the Rugby World Cup for the French team begins at 3:15 a.m. French time.

To follow the meeting and all the matches of the Bleues during this World Cup, you will have to connect to TF1, the exclusive broadcaster of the Women's Rugby World Cup.