RUGBY. France – England: schedule, channel, line-up… Match info

FRANCE – ENGLAND. RUGBY. For the second day of the group stage of the Women's World Cup, France challenges, this Saturday, October 15, England, the favorite nation of the competition. It's a pivotal match.

This second day of Group C of the group stage of the Women's World Cup between France and England will be played on the lawn of the Northland Events Center in Whangarei (New Zealand). The kick-off of this shock will be given at 9:00 a.m. (French time) by Joy Neville.

As is the case for all the matches of this Women's Rugby World Cup, you will have only one choice of channel to follow France - England. This poster will be broadcast by TF1.

To follow France - England in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have only one choice. That of registering for free on the 100% digital platform at MyTF1. After authentication, you can join TF1 to watch France - England.