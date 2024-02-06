Ruffin has hope for the left: “the RN is lousy on labor issues”

The rebellious MP sees "a boulevard" for the left if it manages to reconnect with the working classes by bringing hope in the face of "despised work".

“We have a boulevard in front of us,” says François Ruffin on behalf of his camp. Four months before the European elections for which the National Rally is the big favorite, the LFI deputy for the Somme, guest of France Inter on Tuesday February 6, remains hopeful. He sees this hope in the possible reconquest of the working class by the left. To do this, he asserts, the left must provide solutions where the far right does not: "on labor issues."

Because in territories like Picardy, affirms François Ruffin, "the National Rally imposed itself through work, through despised work, outsourced work", which "causes us to have resentment for the company which shifts into public resentment. And if that is not taken care of with a transformation of anger into hope, it remains on the side of the National Rally,” he analyzes.

“This is where I think we have a chance, we have a boulevard in front of us,” insists François Ruffin. "Why? Because the National Rally, basically, is useless on work issues. It has nothing to say about temporary work, it has nothing to say about fixed-term contracts, it has nothing to say on self-employed people, he has nothing to say about the world of work today."

For the rebellious MP, the left must therefore target subjects such as "subcontracting, which is mistreatment", "the question of pace", or even "the transformation of professions which had status and income into ends of work” by “the multiplication of contractor contracts”.

“No one is fighting more than me to recover a popular electorate,” says François Ruffin, who readily admits, however, that “it doesn’t happen by snapping your fingers.”