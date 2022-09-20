RSA 2022: paid under conditions? A test in 10 departments

RSA. The first tests of the RSA payment under conditions will see the light of day this fall and the beginning of 2023. The government plans to generalize it in 2024 if the tests were to be conclusive.

[Updated September 20, 2022 at 9:46 a.m.] Condition the payment of the RSA to a minimum of activity? The reform desired by the government is underway. Indeed, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, for example, the measure will be tested on 1,000 volunteers from January 2023. The payment of the RSA will then be conditional on 15 or 20 hours of training per week. Good to know, the salaries resulting from the activity practiced by the beneficiaries of the RSA can be combined with the RSA for 9 months. In total, 10 departments will try the experience in the coming months such as the Somme, Essonne, Ardèche, Creuse or Vaucluse. The idea had been gaining ground for several months, and Emmanuel Macron's wish will be experienced, perhaps even this fall in certain departments. On the program, workshops for creating CVs, training, in companies or in a community. In each department selected for this test, RSA recipients will be monitored by referents using common software. Regarding the hourly volume, it may vary from one department to another, in the same way as the level of sanction in the event of absence. The government's objective is to improve support for returning to work, and to move towards full employment, one of the key objectives of the President of the Republic during his re-election.

As a reminder, on September 5, the first RSA payment took place along with the 4% increase! Indeed, the revaluation of the RSA voted this summer and put in place by the government had its great debut on Monday, September 5, 2022, within the framework of the purchasing power law and the increase in social minima. In other words, an RSA recipient alone now benefits from the sum of 598.55 euros, against 575.52 previously, i.e. a revaluation of 23 euros net. A single person with two children will pocket an additional 40 euros. For a couple without dependent children, the gain will be 34 euros. Remember that a retroactive effect will be applied from July 1, as desired by the executive. But be careful, it is possible that you still have not recorded this increase of 4%. In reality, not all recipients receive it at the same time. The declaration of income for the RSA is quarterly, the payment will therefore depend on your last declaration, two months may pass between the first payment and the last. Here are the dates to tick on your diary, i.e. the three dates for payment of the RSA revalued by 4% according to your declarative situation:

The active solidarity income (RSA) represents a minimum income for people who do not work. It is a social and professional support system to facilitate access to employment or consolidate certain professional capacities when one does not derive, or few resources from his activity. This RSA is based on a simple system of rights and duties. The right to a minimum income or to an income supplement first. Then, the duty to look for a job, or to self-undertake actions in favor of his reintegration. The RSA is open, under certain conditions, to people aged at least 25 and to young workers aged 18 to 24 if they are single parents or have a certain period of professional activity. You do not have to declare the active solidarity income, it is not taxable. Several associations have been calling for more advantageous conditions for several months now, especially for young workers. As an indication, the RSA can concern young workers - we then speak of young RSA for those under 25 -, but they must justify a certain period of professional activity, excluding internships. This is why so many young people find themselves de facto excluded. The government, for its part, preferred to review the universal young guarantee, baptizing it young contract of engagement.

In fact, the family allowance fund (CAF) takes into account the resources of your household as well as a lump sum which varies according to the composition of your household and the number of dependent children. You live alone ? In this case, the fixed amount of the RSA reached 575.52 euros at the start of the year and has been revalued following inflation with an amount of 598.55 since July 1, 2022 (1st payment from September 5, 2022 with retroactive to July 1). Are you currently in a relationship or single parent? Here are the lump sums of the RSA - the one that will therefore serve as the basis for calculating family allowances, it is not the final amount - since July 1:

Regarding the income taken into account by CAF, it studies the resources received over the last three months and then establishes an average. What resources are considered? Keep in mind that unemployment benefits, social security daily allowances, housing allowances and family benefits are taken into account, among others. The family allowance fund has thus established a housing package according to the number of people in your household:

Inevitably, this housing package reduces the amount of social benefit.

To obtain these social benefits, you have three possibilities: at your request by Internet on the CAF website, fill out a form with your family allowance fund or the CCAS for example, or send the form by mail corresponding to your checkout. Cerfa form number 15481 is available here. Wondering what parts to provide? Here is the list :

Find all the documents to be provided on page seven of the Cerfa form.

The Family Allowance Fund has made a simulator available to users on its website, at the following address: //www.caf.fr/allocataires/mes-services-en-ligne/faire-une-simulation. If you are already receiving a CAF family benefit, you are invited to connect to your personal space using your beneficiary number. If not, you have the option of using a simulator. Keep in mind that you will need to have several pieces of information beforehand (number of people in the household, resources for the last 3 months, etc.).

You must reside in France in a stable, effective manner and be at least 25 years old. Pupils, students and unpaid trainees are not eligible for the RSA. Single parents are an exception. The RSA also cannot concern people on parental leave, unpaid leave or sabbatical leave. You are not of French nationality? In this case, you must meet a number of residence conditions.

If you are European, you must hold a right of residence in France and have been living for at least three months when you apply or have a declared job in France and be either unemployed, on sick leave, or in training professional. If you are not European, you must have a residence permit allowing you to work in France for at least five years, or hold a residence permit or have refugee status or be recognized as stateless.

Emmanuel Macron also wants the RSA to be conditional on a consideration. In this case, a minimum activity qualified as a "duty" by Olivier Dussopt, Minister in charge of Public Accounts. The goal? achieve full employment. A formula hammered out by the LREM camp, and in particular its president Christophe Castaner at the microphone of RMC on March 21: We must provide the means for emancipation. The idea is to revive integration to achieve full employment." The RSA, the amount of which reaches 598.55 euros in France, is based on a logic of "rights and duties" according to Gabriel Attal. An idea based on the system the youth engagement contract which makes it possible to support young people far from employment with training, work-study programs and simulations. A system subject to conditions of resources, attendance, and acceptance of the offers of activity made. The Government also assures that the situation of beneficiaries could be studied on a case-by-case basis, meaning that a single mother with three dependent children, for example, could benefit from different treatment than a young person looking for a job. .

Young people under the age of 25 cannot receive the active solidarity income. However, there is an RSA scheme reserved for young workers, the young RSA. A young person aged 18 to 25 who can prove a certain length of professional activity (salaried activity or not, hour of activity accomplished during a period of unemployment, activity accomplished under a voluntary contract in the army) can perceive it. As with the classic RSA, you must reside in France in a stable and effective manner. Please note that periods of compensated unemployment and internships are not considered in the eyes of the CAF as periods of activity.

The calculation formula is identical to that of the so-called classic active solidarity income. The request for RSA young worker cannot be made online on the CAF website. You must do this either directly with your CAF on site, or by post. As a young worker, you must send two forms: form n°15481 (or n°15482 if you are self-employed) and cerfa n°14130.