RSA 2022: How much do I earn with reset?

RSA. The amount of the RSA increases by 4% this year, and the next payment is approaching. What gain? What payment date? We take stock.

[Updated August 19, 2022 at 8:43 a.m.] The law on purchasing power aimed at supporting French households in the face of galloping inflation was published in the Official Journal this Wednesday, August 17, 2022. In other words, the various measures voted now apply! The revaluation of the amount of the RSA is particularly concerned. CAF recipients will receive a 4% increase from the start of the school year, in September, with retroactive effect from July 1, as desired by the executive, so as to catch up with the months of August and July 2022. With this revaluation, the amount of the RSA will reach 598.55 euros for a single person! But then, how much will you really earn during the next payment of the active solidarity income (RSA)? Here are 3 concrete examples:

As a reminder, a novelty and not the least, could appear in the weeks or months to come. The payment of the RSA under conditions. One thing is certain, "the new terms will be put in place as quickly as possible" indicated the Minister of Labor Olivier Dussopt. What put back on the table a highly flammable subject, widely decried by the various opposition groups, sometimes described as "volunteer". As a reminder, the government wants to introduce a new system for the payment of the RSA. A beneficiary could be required to complete a training course of 15 to 20 hours, in return for payment of the allowance. Without this training, the active solidarity income would no longer be distributed. The exact terms are not yet known, it could also be assistance with the creation of CVs, or missions and immersions in communities. The goal? Promote integration into the job market. So when will this executive proposal take effect? No precise date has yet been communicated, an implementation before the end of the year cannot be ruled out.

The active solidarity income (RSA) represents a minimum income for people who do not work. It is a social and professional support system to facilitate access to employment or consolidate certain professional capacities when one does not derive, or few resources from his activity. This RSA is based on a simple system of rights and duties. The right to a minimum income or to an income supplement first. Then, the duty to look for a job, or to self-undertake actions in favor of his reintegration. The RSA is open, under certain conditions, to people aged at least 25 and to young workers aged 18 to 24 if they are single parents or have a certain period of professional activity. You do not have to declare the active solidarity income, it is not taxable. Several associations have been calling for more advantageous conditions for several months now, especially for young workers. As an indication, the RSA can concern young workers - we then speak of young RSA for those under 25 -, but they must justify a certain period of professional activity, excluding internships. This is why so many young people find themselves de facto excluded. The government, for its part, preferred to review the universal young guarantee, baptizing it young contract of engagement.

In fact, the family allowance fund (CAF) takes into account the resources of your household as well as a lump sum which varies according to the composition of your household and the number of dependent children. You live alone ? In this case, the fixed amount of the RSA reached 575.52 euros at the beginning of the year and has been revalued following inflation with an amount of 598.55 since July 1, 2022. You are currently in a couple or in a single-parent family ? Here are the lump sums of the RSA - the one that will therefore serve as the basis for calculating family allowances, it is not the final amount - since July 1:

Regarding the income taken into account by CAF, it studies the resources received over the last three months and then establishes an average. What resources are considered? Keep in mind that unemployment benefits, social security daily allowances, housing allowances and family benefits are taken into account, among others. The family allowance fund has thus established a housing package according to the number of people in your household:

Inevitably, this housing package reduces the amount of social benefit.

To obtain these social benefits, you have three possibilities: at your request by Internet on the CAF website, fill out a form with your family allowance fund or the CCAS for example, or send the form by mail corresponding to your checkout. Cerfa form number 15481 is available here. Wondering what parts to provide? Here is the list :

Find all the documents to be provided on page seven of the Cerfa form.

The Family Allowance Fund has made a simulator available to users on its website, at the following address: //www.caf.fr/allocataires/mes-services-en-ligne/faire-une-simulation. If you are already receiving a family allowance from the CAF, you are invited to connect to your personal space using your beneficiary number. If not, you have the option of using a simulator. Keep in mind that you will need to have several pieces of information beforehand (number of people in the household, resources for the last 3 months, etc.).

You must reside in France in a stable, effective manner and be at least 25 years old. Pupils, students and unpaid trainees are not eligible for the RSA. Single parents are an exception. The RSA also cannot concern people on parental leave, unpaid leave or sabbatical leave. You are not of French nationality? In this case, you must meet a number of residence conditions.

If you are European, you must hold a right of residence in France and have been living for at least three months when you apply or have a declared job in France and be either unemployed, on sick leave, or in training professional. If you are not European, you must have a residence permit allowing you to work in France for at least five years, or hold a residence permit or have refugee status or be recognized as stateless.

Emmanuel Macron also wants the RSA to be conditional on a consideration. In this case, a minimum activity qualified as a "duty" by Olivier Dussopt, Minister in charge of Public Accounts. The goal? achieve full employment. A formula hammered out by the LREM camp, and in particular its president Christophe Castaner at the microphone of RMC on March 21: We must provide the means for emancipation. The idea is to revive integration to achieve full employment." The RSA, the amount of which reaches 598.55 euros in France, is based on a logic of "rights and duties" according to Gabriel Attal. An idea based on the system the youth engagement contract which makes it possible to support young people far from employment with training, work-study programs and simulations. A system subject to conditions of resources, attendance, and acceptance of the offers of activity made. The Government also assures that the situation of beneficiaries could be studied on a case-by-case basis, meaning that a single mother with three dependent children, for example, could benefit from different treatment than a young person looking for a job. .

Young people under the age of 25 cannot receive the active solidarity income. However, there is an RSA scheme reserved for young workers, the young RSA. A young person aged 18 to 25 who can prove a certain length of professional activity (salaried activity or not, hour of activity accomplished during a period of unemployment, activity accomplished under a voluntary contract in the army) can perceive it. As with the classic RSA, you must reside in France in a stable and effective manner. Please note that periods of compensated unemployment and internships are not considered in the eyes of the CAF as periods of activity.

The calculation formula is identical to that of the so-called classic active solidarity income. The request for RSA young worker cannot be made online on the CAF website. You must do this either directly with your CAF on site, or by post. As a young worker, you must submit two forms: form n°15481 (or n°15482 if you are self-employed) and cerfa n°14130.