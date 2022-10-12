Romane Dicko world champion, the video of her title

Triple European champion at 78 kilos, the 23-year-old Frenchwoman was crowned world champion for the first time in her career.

She was on the box at the Tokyo Olympics winning the bronze medal. This time, Romane Dicko is on top of the world by being crowned world judo champion in the 78 kg category, Wednesday, October 12, in Tashkent. For her very first participation in a World Cup at only 23 years old, the judoka therefore won the most beautiful of medals. The Frenchwoman beat Brazilian Beatriz Sousa by ippon in the final after having eliminated Chinese Su Xin throughout the day, then Dutch Marti Kamps, junior world champion in 2021, and finally, in the semi-finals her compatriot Tolofua, who also took the bronze medal in the same category.

In the absence of the flag bearer of the Tokyo Olympics, Clarisse Agbegnenou, five-time world champion and Olympic champion, the young Frenchwoman displayed herself as the patroness of this French team, she tripke European champion in the category queen of 78 kg. She also brings to the Blues, the first title in this edition of the Worlds on the last day of the individual competitions (one in gold and three in bronze thanks to Amandine Buchard, Manon Deketer and Julia Tolofua).