Romain Grégoire: height, PCS, FDJ... Who is the great hope of French cycling?

Committed to the U23 road cycling world championships, Romain Grégoire is one of the favourites.

He thinks only of the title of world champion. Author of a very good season with his FDJ formation with four victories in four classics in the space of three weeks, including Liège-Bastogne-Liège Espoirs, Romain Grégoire is in Australia with a single ambition, the rainbow jersey of champion of the world. "For a 19-year-old, he is surprising both physically and mentally. He has been talking to me about this World Cup for a long time and when you know that he rarely misses the goals he sets for himself, you can expect anything with him on Friday" launched coach Pierre-Yves Chatelon.

In the absence of the winner of the Tour de l'Avenir and one of the favorites, the Belgian Uijtdebroeks, the race will also rely on the Dutch formation with Olav Kooij and Casper Van Uden. Norway with Per Strand Hagenes and Germany's Michel Hessmann are also seen as favourites.

Romain Grégoire was born on January 21, 2003 in Besançon. He started cycling, taking the example of his father who practiced cycle tourism and started mountain biking at the age of 6 at the ASPTT Besançon and moved on to road racing as a teenager. "I like to vary the disciplines. Cycling allows that: one day you're mountain biking, the next day you're on the road... you vary, you don't get tired. In training, that's what I like do, change discipline." Before cycling, Romain Grégoire also dabbled in everything: football, tennis, karate, badminton, athletics for several years...

After training at "Conti", the training center of the French team, the Biterrois will now evolve within the professional team of Marc Madiot. "Romain combines physical and mental qualities. He is a very determined runner, different from the others, he believes. He is a race winner with a champion's mind" explains Jérôme Gannat, sports director of the Continentale Groupama-FDJ .

According to official data provided by his Groupama FDJ training, Romain Grégoire is 1'77m for 64 kilos. An athletic profile for a racing cyclist.

Among the main results in the career of Romain Grégoire, several classics including Liège Bastogne Liège espoir:

