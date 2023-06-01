Roland-Garros 2023 - LIVE: Coric in deep trouble, all scores and results

Continuation and end of the 2nd round of the French Open at Roland-Garros this Thursday, June 1, without Gaël Monfils who withdrew for his match scheduled for the night session.

Here are all the results of the French Open which will be updated as soon as the match is over. From qualifying to the final, you will have access to all match scores.

At Roland Garros, the official program for each day, available on the official website, can sometimes be turned upside down. Indeed, if the schedule for the start of the day is quite clear, it is very difficult to count on the exact time of the end of the matches. The main constraints for the organizers: the weather and the sunset time. In fact, only the Philippe-Chatrier court has a retractable roof and can host matches at night. Other courts do not have lighting.

Roland-Garros 2023 begins with the main draw matches on Sunday May 28, 2023. The date for the men's final, which traditionally closes the fortnight, is set for Sunday June 11, 2023.

The Roland Garros ticketing system (see the official site) is the same as previous editions. The objective of the organizers is to fill the courts "to full capacity". For this, access to the stands has been reworked with the sale of 1,500 "annex-up" tickets which will allow ticket holders to attend matches on the annex courts but also to fill the boxes of the central court Philippe Chatrier , in case of low attendance. Often empty, the presidential stand will experience change in this 2022 edition. The organizers will give club volunteers the opportunity to attend matches from this stand, by inviting them regularly.

Roland Garros has been open to the general public since Wednesday March 15 with the ticket office accessible to all. Visitors and spectators can now buy tickets on the official Roland Garros website. They will have to choose the remaining ones because the presidents of the tennis clubs and the licensees have already taken tickets for this edition of Roland Garros. The limit is set at a maximum of 8 tickets for the 3 main courts, up to a limit of 4 places per session, including a maximum of 4 tickets for the following 4 days (Saturday June 3, Sunday June 4, Friday June 9 and Sunday June 11) and 12 tickets maximum for the annexes the first week, within the limit of 4 per day.

The overall prize pool for Roland-Garros 2023 has once again increased. This increase is estimated at 12.3%. The global endowment is equivalent to 49.6 million euros according to the press release from Roland-Garros. By way of comparison, in 2022, it was 43.6 million euros. Those who will benefit from this new financial bonus are the players who will be eliminated in the first round. This season they will receive 69,000 euros, 7,000 more than in 2022.

Broadcasters of Roland Garros in 2022, France TV and Amazon Prime (subscribe to Amazon Prime Video) have renewed their contract until 2027. The French Tennis Federation has extended this collaboration in March 2023. France Télévisions will broadcast all the matches of the day while Amazon Prime will broadcast all 11 night sessions from the first Sunday to the last Wednesday of the tournament. It is also this channel that will offer its subscribers the poster of the day. The two media have reached an agreement. They will co-broadcast the semi-finals of the women's and men's singles, women's and men's doubles and the mixed doubles final.

Here is the list of winners of the French Open at Roland-Garros since the Open era