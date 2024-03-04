Robert Ménard candidate for the 2027 presidential election?

The Mayor of Béziers Robert Ménard has not ruled out the possibility of running in the 2027 presidential election, while firmly dissociating himself from the National Rally (RN).

A new ambition. Three months before the European elections, the mayor of Béziers Robert Ménard is no longer hiding. From there to consider the Elysée? Quite. The final wishes of the co-founder of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) were expressed this Monday, March 4, 2024. At the same time, the Hérault councilor did not fail to mark a deep disagreement with the National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen, who had nevertheless supported him during his candidacy for mayor of Béziers, ten years earlier. Today, the 70-year-old is setting a new course.

Monday March 4, Robert Ménard was the guest of Sud Radio. The Mayor of Béziers wanted to mark a clear break with the ideology of the RN, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine. The head of RN deputies in the National Assembly had indicated that the independence and territorial integrity of France were not at stake in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and denounced the "warlike postures" of the president of the Republic. An outing that does not pass for Robert Ménard. “That would mean that what is happening in Ukraine does not concern us. But of course it concerns us, it is something essential that is happening. Today, it is Macron who is right” a- he declared. As a reminder, the head of state has not ruled out sending French troops to Ukrainian soil.

The divide between Robert Ménard and the National Rally now seems gaping. “I will not vote for them” he said this Monday. "Marine Le Pen, Éric Zemmour or Jean-Luc Mélenchon, deep down, they are the same. I don't want to vote for people who would not choose democracy over tyranny" he explains on the microphone by Jean-Jacques Bourdin. Before discussing brand new ambitions at the start of the year.

Asked about his potential candidacy for the 2027 presidential election, Robert Ménard did not kick in, far from it. The elected official admits to asking the question “regularly”. “I no longer rule out this hypothesis” he continues, before tempering: “You need self-confidence, self-certainty” which he is not sure he currently has.

While awaiting new upheavals in the political career of Robert Ménard, in the short term, the latter has confirmed his desire to give his confidence to the rural list led by the hunter Willy Schraen for the next European elections. "That's always my intention. They're my friends, my friends! We have in common that we like almost the same things. They like to talk about this France that touches me the most, rural France" he continues . Even if he remains aware that the boss of the National Hunters' Federation "will not overturn the table" and will certainly not win over the Europeans. “From time to time, I have loyalties like that” he concludes.