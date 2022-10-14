Robbie Coltrane: what did Hagrid's interpreter in Harry Potter die from?

COLTRANE. Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor who played Hagrid in Harry Potter, died on Friday October 14, 2022.

[Updated October 14, 2022 7:36 PM] Emotion in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Robbie Coltrane, the actor famous for having played the role of Hagrid in the films adapted from the eponymous novels, died this Friday October 14, 2022 announces SkyNews. Of Scottish nationality, the man whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillan died at the age of 72. It was his agent, Belinda Wright, who announced the news in a press release relayed by the British media. In her remarks, she does not give the causes of death of the septuagenarian who was also known to have taken on the role of criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald, in the Cracker series, but also that of Valentin Zukovsky in James Bond.

Born on March 30, 1950 in Rutherglen, a town located in western Scotland, Anthony Robert McMillan, by his full name, will remain for many the immense Rubeus Hagrid, in Harry Potter. However, the actor was far from being a giant, actually measuring 1.86 m. The actor of the Harry Potter saga has especially benefited from the effects of the camera, doubles and other special effects of which the 7th Art has the secret to become the half-giant that we know well.

But the filmography of Robbie Coltrane, if it has of course been marked by the success of Harry Potter, is not limited to the saga. From 1980, Robbie Coltrane appears on the screen. And cocorico, his first film is none other than La Mort en direct by French director Bertrand Tavernier. In this film in which Romy Schneider plays Katherine Mortenhoe, Robbie Coltrane plays the limousine driver. After this first role, the actor who left us on October 14 did not hesitate to show a certain eclecticism.

He who played in two James Bond films - GoldenEye, in 1995, and The world is not enough, in 1999 - has lent his features as much to historical film characters (Henry V, in 1989) as to musicals, notably with Absolute Beginners, in 1986, passing through the fantastic (Flash Gordon, in 1980) or the war film (Revolution, in 1985).