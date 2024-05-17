RN list for the 2024 European elections: who are the candidates and how many can be elected?

Jordan Bardella, head of the National Rally list, is the favorite in the European election poll results. Almost certain to have elected candidates, will the party have more than the presidential majority?

The National Rally is undoubtedly the big favorite in the 2024 European elections. Poll results have put it in the lead for almost a year and the trend has been confirmed in recent weeks. And not only to remain at the head of voting intentions, the Lepenist party led by Jordan Bardella has further progressed and widened the gap with its competitors.

If poll forecasts do not guarantee results, it seems obvious that the National Rally will see several of its candidates elected. Rather, the issue for the party is how much? Will they be more numerous than those in the majority in the European Parliament?

It is none other than the president of the National Rally who is the head of the party's list in the European elections. Jordan Bardella, already elected to the European Parliament in 2019, therefore wishes to run again for a new mandate. The young 28-year-old politician is taking up more and more space within the party, but without breaking the tandem he forms with Marine Le Pen. The duo is moving forward and hopes to make the European elections a springboard before the presidential election of 2027. As in the last elections, the RN seeks to transform the elections into a duel against the presidential majority except that in this case it seems able to do so. take away.

81 candidates are present on the National Rally list for the European elections. Before the lists were made official, the party had revealed the names of the first 35 candidates. The full list was published by the Interior Ministry.

Some candidates are outgoing MPs, others are party figures and still others come from civil society. According to projections, the top thirty candidates are deemed eligible, but their election will depend on the results on election day.

A list must obtain at least 5% of the votes in the European elections to see some of its candidates elected. The number of people elected out of the 81 candidates present on the lists of each party is proportional to the result obtained on election day. A minimum of 5% gets 4 seats, 10% gets 8 seats, etc.

Taking into account the results of the National Rally in the results of the European election polls, the party could be the one with the greatest number of elected candidates, between 25 and 30 according to projections, or around ten more than in 2019. It is necessary keep in mind that poll results and projections are only predictions representing voting trends at a given time and cannot be understood as reliable predictions.

If the Rally says it no longer wants to leave Europe, it wishes to fundamentally review how it works. Its program therefore distinguishes between European measures to keep, some to improve and others to remove. Jordan Bardella said he wanted to shape a “Europe of nations” in which member countries could enjoy their sovereignty. For this, the party focuses on protection and production always according to the nationalist prism of the extreme right.

First on protection, the RN wants to put an end to the current management by the European Union of immigration within member states in addition to strengthening the fight against illegal immigration and border control. Concerning production, Jordan Bardella says he wants to fight against unfair competition caused by certain free trade agreements and revive European production, particularly in terms of energy with nuclear power.

But Marine Le Pen's party ultimately modeled its program on the conservative ideas advocated by the Identity and Democracy (ID) group, in which the RN sits in the European Parliament. A common strategy adopted by ID member parties across Europe. The program is summarized in six major points: