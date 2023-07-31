Rémi Enigma: the circumstances of his death explained

The famous urban climber Rémi Enigma was killed while climbing a building in Hong Kong.

Rémi Lucidi, known on social networks as Rémi Enigma, a follower of "urban climbing" which consists of climbing buildings without protection and illegally, was killed on Thursday July 27 while trying to climb the tower Tregunter in Hong Kong. 24th tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong, two hundred and twenty meters tall and 68 stories tall. According to information from several media and in order to thwart security, the young Frenchman had claimed to find a friend on the 40th floor of the tower. Security cameras caught him on the stairs to the 49th floor where the trap door providing access to the roof was found open and forced open.

At 7:38 p.m., a cleaning lady reportedly saw the young man knocking on the windows of the Tregunter tower. This witness called the police but unfortunately the climber lost his balance and fell more than 200m before he could be rescued. According to the Hong Kong police, Rémi Lucidi found himself trapped outside the building. "I don't know what happened there, says Max, a Ukrainian friend of Rémi, whose official cause of death has not yet been revealed. But I'm sure it was an unfortunate accident. He wasn't stupid and he certainly wouldn't do anything that could kill him," a friend told Le Parisien.