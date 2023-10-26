Risk of floods and strong waves: eight departments on orange alert this weekend

Eight departments are placed on orange flood or wave-submersion vigilance between the night of Friday October 27 and the day of Saturday October 28. The alert mainly concerns the west of France.

An orange alert for floods and wave-submersions affects eight departments on the Atlantic coast for the night of Friday October 27 to Saturday October 28. Météo France has placed Finistère, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, Landes and Pyrénées-Atlantiques on orange flood alert until Saturday at midnight. Finistère and Charente-Maritime have also been placed on orange wave-submersion alert, as have the departments of Morbihan, Loire-Atlantique and Vendée. The wave-submersion alert begins at midnight this Friday evening and lasts 24 hours.

In its bulletin, the weather forecast service warns of “rainstorms” which could be accompanied “locally by strong gusts of wind”.

Météo France indicates that this episode occurs in a context of high tides “with a tidal coefficient of 103 for high tide on Saturday afternoon”. On Saturday October 28, a rise in sea level is then strongly expected and it could cause “submersions by crossing sea waves or overflows, at high tide”. The meteorological service indicates that these atmospheric conditions could spread "as far as the east of the Channel on Saturday", still in yellow alert this Friday.