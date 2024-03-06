Rima Hassan named to the LFI list for Europeans: a controversial choice

The international law jurist and Franco-Palestinian activist is in seventh position on the list of La France insoumise in the European elections.

Head of the list of La France insoumise for the European elections, MEP Manon Aubry revealed this Wednesday March 6, at a press conference, the 81 names on the party list for the election which will be held from June 6 to 9, 2024 A list also posted online on the La France insoumise website. While it must still be approved by party members by March 15, at noon, a name quickly emerged. That of Rima Hassan, a 31-year-old French lawyer of Palestinian origin.

In seventh position on the rebellious list, the one who was born in the Neirab refugee camp, near Aleppo, in Syria, has a strong chance of being one of the next rebellious MEPs. “What pride to find Rima Hassan in our list”, rejoiced Wednesday the rebellious MP from the North David Guiraud on X, according to whom, “on June 9 [LFI will be able to] send a Palestinian voice to the European Parliament”. True pride for her camp, Rima Hassan is however far from unanimous. Some in fact accuse him of complacency with Hamas.

Founder of the Refugee Camp Observatory, Rima Hassan regularly criticizes certain French politicians for supporting Israel and its military actions in the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack on October 7, not hesitating to denounce a “genocidal policy”. This Wednesday morning again, it was the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, who attacked X. Present in the Forbes ranking of the 40 women of the year 2023, Rima Hassan She also recently made headlines when host Arthur directly accused her, last January, on Instagram, of "advocating Hamas terrorism and being a patent anti-Semite." Denouncing in response “the sexism and racism of this boomer”, Rima Hassan has since filed a complaint for defamation against Arthur.