Éric Zemmour and CNews condemned after defamatory remarks about LFI MP Danièle Obono

Éric Zemmour is fixed. The former presidential candidate was found guilty of complicity in public defamation against LFI MP Danièle Obono, this Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The president of Reconquête! was sentenced to a suspended fine of 1,000 euros. Alongside him, the publishing director of CNews, on which the polemicist had made the comments in question in 2020, was also found guilty of public defamation. He received a sentence identical to that of Éric Zemmour.

As reported by Ouest-France, which echoes the AFP, they will both have to jointly pay 1,000 euros to the Paris MP in damages. The Paris criminal court also asked CNews to delete the video of the program during which the comments were made within two weeks following the date on which the court's decision becomes final.

In August 2020, on the set of the CNews show Face à l'info, Éric Zemmour had accused the rebellious Danièle Obono, affirming in particular that she refused "to say 'Long live France' on television", that she organized “meetings forbidden to whites”. He then also criticized him for "expressing all his love for Mohammed Merah, who kills Jewish children." Statements for which there is no “factual basis” to corroborate them, the court ruled on Wednesday.