Revel - PSG: Petit Poucet attacks the Parisian ogre! Time, composition... Information from the 32nd final of the Coupe de France

For its entry into the Coupe de France, Paris Saint-Germain travels to Castres this Sunday to face one of the little thumbs of the competition. TV broadcast, probable line-ups... Discover all the information on this 32nd final match.

After the Champions Trophy last Wednesday, it's time for the Coupe de France this weekend for Paris Saint-Germain. This Sunday evening, the capital club enters the competition in this competition where they lost to Olympique de Marseille in the round of 16 last year. For his debut, the Parisians face one of the "Little Thumbs", US Revel, a Regional 1 club. If the match has been relocated to the Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres, Luis Enrique does not intend to take his opponents lightly. Kylian Mbappé, Randal Kolo Muani and Vitinha appear in the group where the returning Keylor Navas should occupy the cages in the absence of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Arnau Tenas. At a press conference, the Spanish technician returned to the particular format of the Coupe de France, a trophy that he wants to win with PSG: “We are going to enter a very attractive competition and that we really want to win. very different and quite short since in six matches we can be in the final." The coach took the opportunity to warn his players: “We are playing against a team that is not professional. It is fantastic for them to play against us. But we will have to be very serious, as we have the used to be, to be able to access the next round."

As for the Union Sportive Révéloise, the dream is allowed against the Parisian ogre. In front of more than 10,000 spectators, the Regional 1 club intends to create a miracle and write its history as confirmed by its coach Nicolas Giné: “There must be a chance in 500 or even in 1,000. But at the limit , it doesn't matter how much... There is a chance! So, if it should present itself, it's up to us to know how to seize it. What is certain is that we will start the match at 0-0 and 11 against 11. So why not dream of a miracle. But if it were to happen, I believe it would still be one of the greatest feats in the history of the Coupe de France!" Of Catalan and Spanish origin, the coach did not hide his admiration for his Parisian counterpart: "You know, my players, they all talk about Mbappé or Dembélé. I can't wait to shake Luis Enrique's hand and I hope to be able to have an exchange with him, perhaps before the match, to know a little about his vision of things. It's a real expectation on my part."

The kickoff of the 32nd final of the Coupe de France between US Revel and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Sunday January 7 at 8:45 p.m. at the Stade Pierre Fabre in Castres (France). Florent Batta will be responsible for arbiting this poster.

Holder of the TV rights to the Coupe de France, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the confrontation between Revel and PSG.

If you want to watch the Coupe de France match between the Revel players and the Parisians on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website.

Revel: Garcia (W) - Briol, Ndoh, Nguessan, Ouhafsa - Calmettes, Vieu, Palacios - Zahil, Boyer, Ritter.

PSG : Navas (G) - Soler, Danilo, Beraldo, Mukiele - Ugarte, Vitinha or Ndour - Asensio, G.Ramos, Mbappé, Kolo Muani.