Return of Borne to the Assembly: the majority gives him a standing ovation, the opposition grits its teeth

Former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne regained her seat as deputy for Calvados on Tuesday February 13 in the Assembly.

A little over a month after her departure from Matignon, Elisabeth Borne joined the ranks of the National Assembly on Tuesday February 13. The Calvados MP took part in a meeting of the Renaissance group on Tuesday morning. The opportunity for his colleagues to welcome him with several ovations, according to testimonies collected by BFMTV. The former Prime Minister said she was “proud and happy to continue the fight for the success of [the] country at [their] side.”

In front of the majority deputies, Elisabeth Borne recalled “very beautiful memories” in the Assembly, but also “texts more difficult than others” during her time at Matignon. She promised to be “a diligent, constructive MP, attentive to the project of the government and the majority”.

On the opposition side, the return of former ministers to the chamber was tinged with bitterness. “They will see what a completely crushed Parliament is” and “debate with the 49.3”, declared the head of the rebellious deputies Mathilde Panot to AFP.

RN deputy Sébastien Chenu, for his part, affirmed on BFMTV this morning that he was "not at all eager to find" the one he always calls "Mrs. 49.3". “Élisabeth Borne was perfectly odious, she had total contempt for Parliament,” he denounced, before ironically wishing her opponent a “welcome to real political life” and “in the confrontation of ideas that she hated ."