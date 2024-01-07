Resignation of Élisabeth Borne: a forced departure and regrets in the face of the “will” of Emmanuel Macron

The Prime Minister submitted her resignation on Monday January 8. She remained at the head of government for 20 months.

Elisabeth Borne resigned to the President of the Republic, during her meeting with Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée, in the afternoon of Monday January 8. Matignon's tenant returned to the presidential palace, the day after a previous meeting, without the subject of discussion between the head of government and the head of state having been specified.

This resignation of Elisabeth Borne comes suddenly and while Elisabeth Borne was to go to Pas-de-Calais as Prime Minister this Tuesday, January 9 to “discuss all the solutions to be put in place” after the floods.

The former tenant of Matignon did not hide a form of resentment or, at least, regret in her resignation letter, consulted by AFP. "While I must present the resignation of my government, I wanted to tell you how passionate I was about this mission, guided by the constant concern, which we share, to achieve rapid and tangible results for our fellow citizens. ", she wrote, noting the Head of State's "will" to "appoint a new Prime Minister". The phrase “I must submit the resignation of my government” clearly shows that she did not choose to leave her post.

Note also that Emmanuel Macron himself announced the departure of his Prime Minister, in a simple tweet. The departure of Elisabeth Borne is however not a surprise, since it was announced several days ago from the first rumors concerning a reshuffle. After surviving two reshuffles, at the end of the 2022 legislative elections and in the summer of 2023, despite rumors that she was outgoing, Elisabeth Borne finally gave in to Emmanuel Macron's desire for change.