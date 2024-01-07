Reshuffle: Why Gabriel Attal is the favorite to become Prime Minister

The Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal could be appointed Prime Minister in place of Élisabeth Borne.

A reshuffle could take place this Monday afternoon, according to information from BFMTV. Around 4 p.m., President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron must go to the Constitutional Council to present his wishes. Shortly after 3 p.m., current Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne left Matignon to go to the Élysée as part of a new meeting with the head of state. And the subject of reshuffle could well be addressed, particularly concerning the successor to the head of government.

It could constitute the big surprise of this reshuffle, the current Minister of National Education Gabriel Attal would have become "the most probable hypothesis", again according to our colleagues at BFMTV. Faithful to Emmanuel Macron, the minister, only 34 years old, notably proposed a series of measures to raise the level of students in French, and launched a major national test to implement the uniform at school with voluntary establishments from the start of the 2024 school year.

Until then, the names of Sébastien Lecornu and Julien Denormandie kept coming back to take the post of Prime Minister. Richard Ferrand and Bruno Le Maire also seemed to be starting a step ahead of Gabriel Attal. We could therefore see a fairly significant turnaround in the situation. The Minister of National Education could become the youngest Prime Minister of the Fifth Republic.