Reshuffle: the new Secretaries of State known in the coming hours

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal could appoint the second half of his government this Monday, or Tuesday, twenty-eight days after his appointment to Matignon.

The suspense should not last much longer to know the list of delegated ministers of Gabriel Attal's government. It will be today, or tomorrow depending on the Elysée. Around fifteen new ones should be called in as reinforcements in certain super-ministries such as National Education and Sports, entrusted to Amélie Oudéa-Castéra who accused a first national strike of teachers, Thursday February 1. The question of its continuation is now "genuinely discussed in high places" indicated this Sunday evening, a majority executive told Politico. Publicly, the Elysée has continued to show its support.

François Bayrou would be expected to take over the huge portfolio according to certain parliamentarians if the minister, at the heart of several controversies since her appointment on January 11, were to leave, shares Politico. But the president's close friend must still be tried for complicity in embezzlement of public funds in the affair of MoDem MEPs' assistants this Monday, February 5, a date which could be a clue to the time of the reshuffle? Only if the entry of the head of the centrist party into the government is really envisaged, otherwise nothing guarantees it. The fact remains that with his influence among Emmanuel Macron's advisors and his experience in National Education between 1993 and 1997 in the cohabitation government of Edouard Balladur seem to be assets.

The end of the reshuffle seems to be becoming clearer, like the names of future ministers waiting to be appointed. According to persistent rumors, former members of Élisabeth Borne's government could remain within the executive, in the same position or in charge of a different portfolio. Example with Agnès Pannier-Runacher: the former Minister of Energy Transition could be Secretary of State in charge of Health to support Catherine Vautrin. Roland Lescure, former Minister of Industry, could be in charge of Energy in Bruno Le Maire's enlarged Bercy. The Minister of the Economy would also like to retain several ministers such as Jean-Noël Barrot in Digital, Olivia Grégoire who was in charge of small and medium-sized businesses or even Thomas Cazenave in Public Accounts.

This end of the reshuffle should therefore, a priori, not hold many surprises, like the announcement of the first half of the government. This new wave of appointments will also aim to fill gaps like the ministries of Transport or Housing which disappeared during the first phase of the reshuffle.