Reshuffle: the entire government only after Attal's speech

Garbriel Attal's government will not be complete before the Prime Minister's general policy declaration to Parliament, which is scheduled for January 30, 2024.

It is without his entire government that Gabriel Attal will speak before Parliament on January 30. The second half of its ministers will only be named after the Prime Minister's general policy declaration, France Télévision learned from the Élysée this Friday, January 19. The contenders for the positions of delegated ministers and secretaries of state, as well as outgoing ministerial advisors, will have to be patient because their fate will not be determined until the beginning of February, the public channel reports. “We have to manage the stress of waiting, because we want to stay,” a former minister of Elisabeth Borne told Franceinfo journalists.

In 2020, eleven state secretaries of Jean Castex's government were appointed "after twenty days of uncertainty", the site recalls. This deadline could therefore be exceeded by Gabriel Attal who brought together his ministers, in office since January 11, in Matignon on Thursday to prepare his first statement to Parliament as head of government.

The end of the reshuffle, although still far away, is becoming clearer, like the names of future ministers waiting to be appointed. According to persistent rumors, former members of Élisabeth Borne's government could remain within the executive, in the same position or in charge of a different portfolio. Example with Agnès Pannier-Runacher: the former Minister of Energy Transition could be Secretary of State in charge of Health to support Catherine Vautrin. Roland Lescure, former Minister of Industry, could be in charge of Energy in Bruno Le Maire's enlarged Bercy. The Minister of the Economy would also like to retain several ministers such as Jean-Noël Barrot in Digital, Olivia Grégoire who was in charge of small and medium-sized businesses or even Thomas Cazenave in Public Accounts.

This end of the reshuffle should therefore, a priori, not hold many surprises, like the announcement of the first half of the government. But if there have been few changes in the appointment of ministers, some decisions have caused a lot of reaction such as the arrival of Rachida Dati to Culture or the attribution of two major ministries, National Education in addition to Sports, to Amélie Oudéa-Castera.