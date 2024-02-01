Reshuffle: soon the end of the suspense for future secretaries of state

After twenty-one days of waiting, Gabriel Attal could name the second half of his government within a week.

The end of the suspense is approaching for the candidates vying to join the government of Gabriel Attal. Twenty-one days after the appointment of fourteen ministers, a second round of appointments should not be long in coming, reveals TF1 info Estimates are going well: “I see a window this Friday or Sunday,” assures a former minister in the daily West France. “Rather Monday or Tuesday, the time has come for the final negotiations,” predicts a parliamentarian for her part.

Around fifteen new ones should be called in as reinforcements in certain super-ministries such as National Education and Sports, entrusted to Amélie Oudéa-Castéra who accused a first national strike of teachers, Thursday February 1. François Bayrou would be expected to take over the huge portfolio according to some parliamentarians if the minister, at the heart of several controversies since her appointment on January 11, were to leave, shares Politico. But the president's close friend must still be tried for complicity in embezzlement of public funds in the affair of MoDem MEPs' assistants this Monday, February 5, a date which could be a clue to the time of the reshuffle? Only if the entry of the head of the centrist party into the government is really envisaged, otherwise nothing guarantees it. The fact remains that with his influence among Emmanuel Macron's advisors and his experience in National Education between 1993 and 1997 in the cohabitation government of Edouard Balladur seem to be assets.

The end of the reshuffle seems to be becoming clearer, like the names of future ministers waiting to be appointed. According to persistent rumors, former members of Élisabeth Borne's government could remain within the executive, in the same position or in charge of a different portfolio. Example with Agnès Pannier-Runacher: the former Minister of Energy Transition could be Secretary of State in charge of Health to support Catherine Vautrin. Roland Lescure, former Minister of Industry, could be in charge of Energy in Bruno Le Maire's enlarged Bercy. The Minister of the Economy would also like to retain several ministers such as Jean-Noël Barrot in Digital, Olivia Grégoire who was in charge of small and medium-sized businesses or even Thomas Cazenave in Public Accounts.

This end of the reshuffle should therefore, a priori, not hold many surprises, like the announcement of the first half of the government. This new wave of appointments will also aim to fill gaps like the ministries of Transport or Housing which disappeared during the first phase of the reshuffle.