Reshuffle: Macron forced to procrastinate, a timetable mentioned

After a turbulent end to the year for Emmanuel Macron and his government, a reshuffle at the start of 2024 could take place in order to revive a fractured executive.

In a hurry to turn the page on the law on immigration, Emmanuel Macron promised a “new course” for 2024. The president began a delicate operation to regain control after the painful adoption of this text, clearly hardened by the right in Parliament and voted for by the far right. A law which fractured the presidential camp (59 deputies failed him), but also the government: the Minister of Health Aurélien Rousseau resigned and others expressed their discomfort. The Minister of Higher Education Sylvie Retailleau had her resignation refused by the Élysée and Matignon.

The prospect of a reshuffle agitates Emmanuel Macron’s government. “We have all understood that in January, things are likely to shake up badly. So we have no interest in going too far away during the holidays,” said a minister according to Le Parisien. A hypothesis desired by majority executives in private. “We can clearly see that everyone is out of breath. And this is not only linked to the context of relative majority. The president must renew,” confides an unofficial adviser to Emmanuel Macron.

But requests for renewal are also made in public, like the interview with François Bayrou in the Journal du Dimanche. This early ally of the Head of State pleaded in favor of “renewal”. “A new page is opening. We need new momentum,” said the president of MoDem.

The traditional speech on December 31 should be an opportunity to give the broad outlines of the year 2024, but no major announcement is expected. Emmanuel Macron has already said that he wanted to offer France new challenges and a new direction. If no date has yet been announced for this reshuffle, the date of January 17 could be a turning point. The Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, will learn of the judgment as part of his trial for “favoritism”. In the event of conviction, he will have to resign, as is customary. Which could involve a game of musical chairs within government.

It remains to be seen the fate of the "dissidents" within the government after the adoption of the immigration law. Clément Beaune (Transport), Patrice Vergriete (Housing) and Sylvie Retailleau (Higher Education) say they are bothered by the text.