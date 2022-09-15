Rennes - Fenerbahce : chaîne, compos, pronos... les infos du match

FOOT RENNES - FENERBAHÇE. For this second day of the Europa League, Rennes receives at Roazhon Park, this Thursday, September 15, Fenerbahçe. Stade Rennais and the Turkish club are fighting for the place of leader of group 8.

It's the return of the European thrill to Roazhon Park in Rennes. This Thursday, September 15, Stade Rennais welcomes Fenerbahçe, a huge Turkish club. Confident after their victory on the lawn of AEK Larnaca (1-2), Bruno Génésio's men want to make this major continental meeting a success: "It's an experienced team, which is used to the European Cup, with a coach who is also used to the Champions League and the Europa League, presented the manager of Rennes. They are one of the very good teams in this competition. for us, I find it a good opportunity to assess ourselves, but I have confidence in my team and my players. We have always been present in the big moments, whether in the league or in the European Cup, and I'm sure that will still be the case."

Opposite Rennes, Fenerbahçe presents itself with full confidence in Brittany. The team-mates of ex-Marseillais Luan Peres remain on two wins in a row, including one obtained against Dynamo Kyiv (2-1) for the 1st day of the Europa League. In front of the press, Jorge Jesus put pressure on Rennes: "We are going to play a difficult match. In my opinion, the two favorites of this group are Rennes and Dynamo Kyiv, assured the manager of Fenerbahçe. We will also fight to get out of the group. That's my thinking so far. But, we want to be back by tomorrow with a good result."

The meeting between Rennes and Fenerbahçe, this Thursday, September 15, takes place at Roazhon Park. The kick-off for this match, counting for the 2nd day of the Europa League, will be given at 9:00 p.m. by Alexey Kulbakov.

As is the case for some Europa League posters, you will have the choice of the channel for the meeting between Rennes and Fenerbahçe. This poster will indeed be co-broadcast by Canal and W9. Two possibilities are therefore available to you, that of watching, this Thursday, September 15, the shock via Canal Foot or W9.

To follow Rennes - Fenerbahçe in streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet, you will have two choices. That of taking out a subscription to MyCanal which will allow you to follow this poster of the 2nd day of the Europa League on Canal Foot. For free, you can register on 6play. Thereafter, you will be able to connect to W9.