Rennes - AC Milan: the Rennais condemned to the exploit, TV broadcast, compositions... Match information!

After the heavy defeat (3-0) in the first leg, Stade Rennais is condemned to an exploit this evening. At home, Julien's players will try to overthrow AC Milan in the second leg of the Europa League. TV broadcast, probable line-ups... Discover all the information on the meeting.

Stade Rennais is facing the greatest feat in its European history. Beaten last Thursday at San Siro (3-0), the Rennais are condemned to produce one of the best performances of their season. Preserved against Clermont, Désiré Doué, Adrien Truffert and Benjamin Bourigeaud should start this evening against the Rossoneri. At a press conference, Julien Stéphan did not hide his motivation. The coach of the Rouge et Noir believes in it: “It's a bad start, but it's not over. We're going to play our luck to the fullest, try to create the conditions from the start of the match to win it, and then then take stock at half-time between us to see where we will be. The question is how we go about packing the match. How we create the conditions all together to try to have a part of the irrational in that match. Since in any case we won't be able to play an ordinary match if we want to create these conditions."

On the Milan side, qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League after a one-sided first leg match. For this return meeting, Stefano Pioli will be able to count on the returns to the group of Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu. However, the two defenders should not play at Roazhon Park. The Italian technician praised Rennes' qualities at a press conference: "Their verticality, their speed, that's for sure, and also their positions, on the way out they tried to put us in difficulty with new things. We can expect something different tomorrow night. They are a fast team, a quality team who will not raise the white flag easily. We will have to be able to approach the match with a lot of attention and conviction, managing well and trying to knock out the opponent."

The Rossoneri coach expects a good performance from the Bretons: “I take this with great concentration and a desire to get through this round. We have a certain lead, but it is equally true that we cannot consider that it's over. We're playing a team that's doing well. We can also expect different things because they'll be trying to come back. We're just focused on what we need to do to be successful." For the occasion, sausage pancakes will be offered to Milanese supporters by Stade Rennais.

The kickoff of the second leg of the Europa League play-off between Rennes and AC Milan is scheduled for Thursday February 22 at 6:45 p.m. at Roazhon Park in Rennes (France). The Portuguese João Pinheira will be on the whistle.

Holder of the TV rights to the Europa League, RMC Sport 5 will broadcast the poster between Stade Rennais and AC Milan. The match will also be broadcast unencrypted on RMC Découverte.

If you want to watch the second leg of the Europa League play-off between Rennes and Rossoneri on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to RMC Sport or create an account on RMC BFM Play.

Rennes : Mandanda (G) - Seidu, Omari, Theate, Truffert - Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Matusiwa, D. Doué - Terrier, Kalimuendo.

AC Milan : Maignan (G) - Florenzi, Kjaer, Gabbia, T. Hernandez - Musah, Reijnders - Pulisic, Loftus Cheek, Leao - Jovic (ou Giroud).