Renault will release a new electric car and it will cost less than 20,000 euros

Renault will launch a new electric model at an announced price of under 20,000 euros.

Renault is going on the offensive on the electric market. The diamond brand will stop production of the Zoé, its very first electric vehicle, and that of the current Twingo, third generation. To replace them, the French manufacturer has chosen to electrify two revenants, two flagship models of the brand in the 70s and 80s, the R5 and the 4L, expected on the roads in 2024 and 2025 respectively. is not everything! Renault also intends to make electric cars more accessible by launching a new city car which will be sold for less than 20,000 euros.

If the price of the R5 should start around 25,000 euros, Renault aims to further lower costs with this new city car, positioned as a direct competitor to the Citroën ë-C3, Chinese brands and the future small Tesla, presumably assembly on the Berlin side. This future small model will be manufactured in Europe and certainly eligible for the ecological bonus. It could thus amount to 15,000 euros once the premium has been deducted according to the current scale, and even to 13,000 euros for the most modest households.

Renault also indicates that its new green energy car will also be available for less than 100 euros per month under social leasing in force since November. What hope for the manufacturer to reach a new clientele with its electric models which have until now been out of budget for too many French people.

Defined by the manufacturer as ''a vehicle designed for urban use'', this new Renault promises ''consumption at the best level with only 10 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions reduced by 75% compared to the average of thermal vehicles sold in Europe in 2023 over the entire life cycle, zero CO₂ exhaust emissions and less consumption of raw materials thanks to its compact size.''

And if its face tells you anything, it's undoubtedly that the brand has played the card of affiliation with the first Twingo, star of the 90s and still seen as a symbol of the attractive new car. Renault has also given it the provisional name Twingo Legend, which will therefore be, after Mégane, Scénic, 4L and R5, the fifth of the seven electrified models designed by its subsidiary Ampère between now and 2031. Its release is planned for the year 2025.