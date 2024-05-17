Renaissance list for the 2024 European elections: how many eligible candidates according to poll results?

Will the presidential majority be able to have as many or more representatives in Parliament after the European elections on June 9? Discover the complete list of candidates in the race behind Valérie Hayer.

Will the European elections succeed or not with a presidential majority? Emmanuel Macron's camp showed signs of concern during the campaign and there is still no time for relief. While the head of the list Valérie Hayer is well ahead of the National Rally candidate in the poll results, she is also caught up by that of the Socialist Party. But above all, it is at a level much lower than the score obtained during the previous European elections in 2019 (22.42%, compared to 23.34% for the RN).

If the trends emerging from the European election poll results prove correct on election day, the presidential majority could lose several seats in the European Parliament, hence the concern expressed in the ranks. Furthermore, arriving in third position behind the list of the National Rally and behind that of the Socialist Party would risk weakening the presidential camp.

It's a crazy rise that Valérie Hayer has experienced with these European elections. The head of the majority list who was still unknown to the general public a few weeks ago is now the face of the presidential camp to represent it in the European Parliament. But if she lacks notoriety among the French, she is a regular in the hemicycle in Strasbourg. Valérie Hayer has been in the European Parliament since her election in 2019, when she was in 19th position on the list. She has since become co-president of the Renaissance delegation to the European Parliament and president of the Renew group in January 2024.

The fact remains that despite her experience as an MEP, the lack of notoriety in the face of better-known candidates has complicated Valérie Hayer's campaign. The elected official, the daughter of a farmer born in Mayenne, was able to count on the support of the Macronists, especially on the help of the Head of State and that of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who arrived later, but without This is not the expected effect on the polls.

The list of Renaissance party candidates for the European elections was made official by the Ministry of the Interior, but it had been revealed a few days earlier. To form the list, it was necessary to respect the balance between the three majority parties: Renaissance, MoDem and Horizons. But we also had to deal with the risk of seeing fewer candidates elected compared to the 23 outgoing candidates and try to satisfy as many people as possible, knowing that many MEPs were returned to the list.

A list must obtain at least 5% of the votes in the European elections to see some of its candidates elected. The number of people elected out of the 81 candidates present on the lists of each party is proportional to the result obtained on election day. A minimum of 5% gets 4 seats, 10% gets 8 seats, etc.

Credited on average with 15 to 17% of voting intentions, the head of the presidential majority list can claim a dozen seats, or even fifteen. This is almost a dozen fewer than the number of seats obtained in 2019. It should be kept in mind that poll results and projections are only predictions representing voting trends at a given time and are not can be understood as reliable predictions.

It is a program made up of 48 proposals presented by the candidate of the presidential majority in the European elections. The list entitled “Need for Europe” defends the interests of a European Union which must become more powerful and more sovereign so as not to be sucked in by world powers. By defending Europe, the Macronist camp also wants to oppose the National Rally which is ahead of it in the polls: "We are the only pro-European political offer. We are the only offer which wants to continue to transform Europe", assured Valérie Hayer at the beginning of May.

Key measures include a €100 billion plan to improve European defense. Furthermore, the presidential majority's program provides for a "Europe 2030 Plan" of 1,000 billion euros covering five sectors: energy, transport, digital technology, health and space, with objectives for environment and health at European Union level. A final axis of the program concerns the protection of democracies and European values ​​against the risk of attacks or foreign interference in the European Union.