Renaissance draws inspiration from an American giant for the 2024 European poster

The group where the Macronists sit in the European Parliament presented on Saturday a joint poster largely inspired by the Apple logo and repeating word for word the slogan of the multinational.

A more than mixed reception. Saturday February 3, Les Jeunes avec Macron unveiled on X the design of a poster common to the different parties of the Renew group, in which Renaissance sits in the European Parliament. The logo selected for the June vote immediately raised eyebrows, as it explicitly recalls that of the Apple brand. In place of the apple, a star, followed by the slogan taken word for word from the American giant: “Think different”.

“For the first time, from Lyon to Prague, from Paris to Berlin and from Berlin to Madrid, we are going to share the same poster,” rejoiced the movement of young Macronists on X, shortly after the official presentation of the poster in Strasbourg. Immediately, reactions went well, particularly among the opponents of the Renew group.

Socialist MEP Christophe Clergeau expressed regret on , ignoring the diversity of EU languages… geniuses without imagination,” he concluded.

“How do they get to be so bad?” In turn, the rebellious deputy Antoine Léaument mocked. Internet users also pointed out the logo's resemblance to that of the Communist Party. Still others have noted the similarities between the Macronist star and maps of France stripped of Alsace and Lorraine at the beginning of the 20th century. This is strongly contested by the Renaissance youth movement, telling HuffPost, asserting that this logo “evokes nothing other than an unfinished European star”.

“We also claim the right to parody certain elements of popular culture, as we have done in recent years,” declared the movement, which said it was determined to “retain this freedom to surprise and make speak to once again put Europe at the heart of discussions".