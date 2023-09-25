Removing wrinkles from your clothes without ironing becomes child's play with this grandmother's technique!

No more ironing chores thanks to this homemade anti-crease spray.

Clothes that don't crease... It's a dream for many, especially when it's time to tackle the chore of ironing! There are a few techniques to limit wrinkles on your clothes. Avoiding the dryer, shaking clothes before hanging them out, drying on hangers are actions that limit creasing and make ironing easier. Unfortunately, they have no major effect on certain materials and certain items of clothing such as shirts. An iron is necessary to smooth the fabric and have a perfect garment... unless you know this technique. Our grandmothers didn't always take out the iron...

For a few cents, you can imitate them and make a homemade wrinkle remover spray using white vinegar to get rid of wrinkles and prevent them from appearing. After hanging up your shirts and t-shirts, prepare a very simple mixture in a spray bottle: 3/4 water to 1/4 white vinegar. Then spray all over the garment, shake it out and let it air dry. Wrinkles will fade quickly.

Are you afraid that your clothes will smell like white vinegar, a strong and not very pleasant smell on a shirt? Here too, our grandmothers had thought of everything and adapted their precious spray recipe. Mix one cup of distilled vinegar, one teaspoon of fabric softener, and one teaspoon of rubbing alcohol and spray on your laundry. The result: perfectly smooth clothes in no time, without the hassle of ironing. Saving time and saving energy guaranteed!

For small areas that form large creases like shirt collars, you can complete this tip with that of the hair straightener. A quick fix that works wonders. Be careful, however, with delicate clothing, such as silk, which should be ironed at the lowest possible temperature. Finally, there are also some tips that make removing wrinkles easier, such as laying the garment flat on a mattress and running a rolling pin over it, removing wrinkles with the steam from your shower, or spraying water to remove the wrinkles. With all these tips, you no longer have any excuses for wearing a wrinkled shirt!