Reims - PSG: TV channel, schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

Reims-PSG. Score and goals live, result, summary... Follow with us, from the kick-off, the match between Stade Reims and PSG, live commentary, on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1.

A few days after a draw against Benfica in the Champions League, PSG will try to continue their good form in Ligue 1 during their short trip to Reims. Solid leader of the championship and still undefeated, the Parisian club is at the dawn of a week of all dangers. Beyond this meeting against Stade de Reims, Leo Messi's teammates will continue with a second confrontation against Benfica before playing the Classic of the French championship against OM next Sunday. Thus, Christophe Galthié could well give playing time to substitutes and thus reduce the risk of injury, because the French technician will have to do without Nuno Mendes for several meetings, touched during the Champions League meeting.

For Stade de Reims, each confrontation against PSG is an opportunity to sell out. For the rest, facing the leader of this Ligue 1 comes at the wrong time for the Rémois. Weaned from victory since the end of August and a success in Angers, the club led by Oscar Garcia has just generated only two points out of twelve. On the eve of this 10th day of Ligue 1, Reims occupies 17th place, with only three points ahead of the red lantern AC Ajaccio. In the event of a poor performance against PSG but also against Lorient, next week, the case of the Spanish technician will obviously be at the heart of the discussions.

The match between Reims and PSG will start this Saturday, October 8 at 9 p.m.

Christophe Galthié could give rest to certain executives including Verratti and Messi. On the side of Reims, Oscar Garcia will restore his confidence in the three-man defense, while the young striker Balogun, author of 6 goals in Ligue 1, will be the number 1 asset of the Stade de Reims on Saturday evening.

Paris SG : Donnarumma - Danilo, Marquinhos (c), Ramos - Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Bernat - Sarabia - Mbappé, Neymar.

Reims: Pentz - Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid - Diakite, Cajuste, Flips, Locko - Zeneli - Ito, Balogun

For this 10th day of Ligue 1, the bommakers place the PSG largely favorite of this meeting. Indeed, a success of the Parisians is quoted at 1.30. A draw is estimated at 5.90 while a Stade de Reims win at home can multiply your stake by 9.