Reims - PSG: TV channel, line-ups, predictions... Information from the top-of-the-table clash

PSG travels to Reims, 4th, on the 12th day of Ligue 1 and could take first place in the Championship. Find out the match information.

Stade de Reims has had a very good start to the season and welcomes the reigning French champion in 4th place in Ligue 1. The Champenois have won their last two matches and have not lost since October 7. It's quite simply the club's best start to a season in the elite since 1974. "We don't want to just come and watch them, we want to play, we want to annoy them so that's what "We're going to do it," Will Still said at a press conference.

Opposite, PSG travels to Reims with a defeat in their pocket. Indeed, the capital's players lost during the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League this Tuesday on the Milan pitch (1-2). Luis Enrique's men remained on a series of five victories in a row and will try to restart a series in order to pass OGC Nice at the top of the Championship. "The last result always determines the state of mind for the next match. We must change our mentality to return to Ligue 1. A match which will be difficult away against an interesting opponent with quality in pressing", explained Luis Enrique.

The Reims - PSG match will start at 5 p.m. this Saturday, November 11. It will take place at the Auguste-Delaune stadium in Reims.

It is PrimeVideo which will broadcast this match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 between Reims and PSG. Willy Delajod will be on the whistle.

The only streaming broadcast available to follow this Reims - PSG will be on the Amazon platform, PrimeVideo. You must have a Ligue 1 Pass subscription to be able to watch the match.

Reims hosts PSG with three important players absent. Keito Nakamura, Valentin Atangana and Azor Matusiwa will not be there. Will Still should organize his team in 3-4-3. The probable eleven of Rémois: Diouf - Abdelhamid, Okumu, Agbadou - Foket, Richardson, Munetsi, Wilson-Esbrand - Teuma; Ito, Daramy.

Opposite, Luis Enrique will not be able to count on Presnel Kimpembe, Keylor Navas, Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes. Marco Asensio is also too short. PSG's probable XI: Donnarumma - Mukiele, Marquinhos, Skriniar, L. Hernandez - Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Lee - Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

On sports betting sites, PSG is obviously the favorite for this meeting. On Winamax, the capital's players are at 1.55, the draw is at 4.40 and the Reims victory is at 5.75. On Unibet, the Rémois are at 5.40, the draw is at 4.60 and the Parisian victory at 1.52.