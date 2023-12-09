Refusal to comply: what we know about the death of a 17-year-old teenager in Seine-et-Marne

A 17-year-old teenager died after refusing to comply in Chelles, Seine-et-Marne, Friday December 8. The Meaux public prosecutor gave details in a press conference this Sunday, December 10.

A 17-year-old teenager died and another of the same age was seriously injured, after a scooter accident that occurred while the police were pursuing the vehicle as part of a refusal to comply, in Neuilly-sur-Marne on December 8 . The chase was entirely filmed using a "pedestrian camera worn by one of the police officers installed in one of the vehicles following the scooter", announced Jean-Baptiste Bladier, public prosecutor of Meaux, this Sunday, December 10. “The images are of very good quality (...) the scene is very readable,” says the prosecutor. According to him, the scooter was traveling at “a high speed”.

The driver, whose vital prognosis is in jeopardy, is not known to the police. The passenger, who died, had a criminal record for "three alternative measures such as reminders of the law on theft or the use of narcotics", said the prosecutor. Concerning the vehicle, it was not stolen, but administratively did not belong to the driver or the passenger. “The checks are in progress but it turns out that there seems to be a fault in the transfer of the registration document and the license plate,” explains Jean-Baptiste Bladier.

The two young people allegedly ran a red light around 11 p.m. on Friday, December 8. The anti-crime brigade (BAC) then tried to arrest them in order to carry out a check. But the young people refuse to comply and then head towards Chelles. During the chase, the 17-year-old driver lost control of the scooter and slipped, before the two-wheeler crashed "under a vehicle stopped at the traffic light", details the prosecutor, Jean- Baptiste Bladier, in a press release. The two teenagers are then stuck. “One of the two – probably the passenger – lost his helmet under the violence of the shock,” continues the prosecutor. Taken care of and transported by emergency services to a hospital, the two young people then found themselves in cardiorespiratory arrest. The passenger died on Saturday morning, December 9, at 9:30 a.m. The Meaux public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation for refusal to comply, as well as another investigation for homicide and involuntary injuries. The second investigation is carried out by the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN). “It appears that there was no contact between the scooter and the BAC vehicle,” said the prosecutor. According to the police headquarters, "the police informed the command room of the refusal to comply" and used their "sound and light warning devices". They will be heard “after the exploitation of the technical elements”, assures the prosecutor.