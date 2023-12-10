Refusal to comply: a second 17-year-old teenager died in Seine-et-Marne, what we know

The driver of the scooter that crashed after refusing to comply in Chelles, in Seine-et-Marne, last Friday, died on Sunday, December 10. The passenger also died. Two investigations were opened.

After the passenger, the scooter driver who was involved in an accident following a refusal to comply died. The two 17-year-old teenagers whose vital prognosis was in danger succumbed to their injuries, the first the day after the accident on the morning of Saturday December 9 and the second at the end of the day on Sunday December 10.

The two individuals who were riding on a scooter were being pursued by a police vehicle, for refusing to comply after an attempt to control a burned red light, when they were the victim of an accident, in Neuilly-sur-Marne , on the evening of Friday, December 8. According to the first elements of the investigation, the driver of the scooter lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid cars stopped at a red light and crashed into one of these vehicles. The chase between the scooter and the police was entirely filmed using a “pedestrian camera worn by one of the police officers installed in one of the vehicles following the scooter,” announced Jean-Baptiste Bladier, prosecutor. of the Republic of Meaux, this Sunday, December 10. “The images are of very good quality (...) the scene is very readable,” says the prosecutor. According to him, the scooter was traveling at “a high speed”.

Two investigations were opened by the Meaux public prosecutor's office: one for refusal to comply and the other for homicide and involuntary injuries. The second investigation is carried out by the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) to determine the police officers' share of responsibility in the accident. “It appears that there was no contact between the scooter and the BAC vehicle,” said the prosecutor. According to the police headquarters, "the police informed the command room of the refusal to comply" and used their "sound and light warning devices". They will be heard “after the exploitation of the technical elements”, assures the prosecutor.

Investigators received two spontaneous testimonies from motorists who do not know each other, but who both witnessed the scooter accident. These two people indicated that they did not observe any material contact between the police vehicle and the two-wheeler.

The driver, who died on Sunday, was not known to the police. The passenger had a criminal record for “three alternative measures such as reminders of the law on theft or the use of narcotics,” said the prosecutor. Concerning the vehicle, it was not stolen, but administratively did not belong to the driver or the passenger. “The checks are in progress but it turns out that there seems to be a fault in the transfer of the registration document and the license plate,” explains Jean-Baptiste Bladier.

The two young people allegedly ran a red light around 11 p.m. on Friday, December 8. The anti-crime brigade (BAC) then tried to arrest them in order to carry out a check. But the young people refused to comply and headed towards Chelles. During the chase, the 17-year-old driver lost control of the scooter, slipped, and the two-wheeler crashed "under a vehicle stopped at the traffic light", details the prosecutor, Jean- Baptiste Bladier, in a press release. The two trapped teenagers, "one of the two - probably the passenger - losing his helmet under the violence of the shock" were taken care of and transported by emergency services to a hospital, they were in cardiorespiratory arrest.