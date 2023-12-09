Refusal to comply: a 17-year-old teenager dies in Seine-et-Marne

A 17-year-old boy died in a scooter accident after he refused to comply. The 16-year-old driver was seriously injured.

A 17-year-old teenager died and another 16-year-old was seriously injured, after a scooter accident that occurred while the police were pursuing the vehicle as part of a refusal to comply, in Neuilly-sur-Marne this December 8 . The two young people allegedly ran a red light around 11 p.m. The anti-crime brigade (BAC) then tried to arrest them in order to carry out a check. But the young people refuse to comply and then head towards Chelles. During the chase, the 16-year-old driver lost control of the scooter and slipped, before the two-wheeler crashed "under a vehicle stopped at the traffic light", explains the prosecutor, Jean- Baptiste Bladier, in a press release.

The two teenagers are then stuck. “One of the two – probably the passenger – lost his helmet under the violence of the shock,” continues the prosecutor. Taken care of and transported by emergency services to a hospital, the two young people then found themselves in cardiorespiratory arrest. The passenger died on Saturday December 9 in the morning, at 9:30 a.m. The Meaux public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation for refusal to comply, as well as another investigation for homicide and involuntary injuries. The second investigation is carried out by the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN). “It appears that there was no contact between the scooter and the BAC vehicle,” said the prosecutor. According to the police headquarters, "the police notified the command room of the refusal to comply" and used their "sound and light warning devices"