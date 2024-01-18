Reform of the AME: Attal's vague promise to LR

Gabriel Attal confirmed his predecessor's commitments regarding the reform of State Medical Aid (AME) to the Republicans, without giving a date.

Resumption of negotiations. Tuesday January 16, the new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was questioned by the president of the LR group in the National Assembly Olivier Marleix during questions to the government. The moment for the tenant of Matignon to clarify the government's position regarding state medical aid (AME), intended for foreigners in an irregular situation on French territory. “I will have the opportunity to present my general policy declaration and we will have the opportunity to move forward on a certain number of projects together. I am lucid about the difficulties and fully mobilized to respond to them. Élisabeth Borne, my predecessor actually sent a letter making a commitment, this commitment will be kept,” he indicated.

A signal sent to the right, certainly, but which remains relatively vague. "Mr. Attal was not precise on the timetable, but he was not precise on anything. He wants to give himself time to carefully repaint all the texts planned for this year before making his general policy declaration this year" regrets Bruneau Retailleau (leader of LR senators). However, last Sunday, government spokesperson Prisca Thevenot assured that there was no “taboo subject” concerning the AME. For her, it is necessary to consult “the conclusions which were made by the report” of the former socialist minister Claude Évin, and the prefect Patrick Stefanini (LR). Requested by the former Prime Minister, this report concerning the AME describes a “useful health system”, which “deserves to be adapted”.

In fact, the right judges the current format of the AME too generous. The Republicans want to transform it into more restrictive “emergency medical aid”. Last December, Élisabeth Borne promised a specific bill for the beginning of 2024, in order to reach an agreement with LR without risking losing its relative majority. Today, Gabriel Attal seems to want to maintain this guideline, without revealing all the details. He has not yet given any date, the parliamentary agenda remains to be constructed. This reform of the AME could therefore take a little time, and take place in legislative and parliamentary form.