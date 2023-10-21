Reduce electricity bills by over 100 euros by turning off 'vampire appliances'

These devices are veritable vampires for your home: they suck up electricity and revel in it. For them energy. For you the bill. It's time to change that.

Faced with the prospect of high energy bills this winter, many households are looking to reduce their electricity consumption. Experts say the easiest way to reduce your bill is to make sure to turn off certain electrical appliances.

A recent study by the website QuoteZone showed that 23% of household electricity consumption is wasted on the most energy-intensive appliances. These are “vampire” devices that consume almost a quarter of your electricity. Leaving them on standby means that they continue to consume even if you are not using them. The easiest way to reduce your consumption and save money is to unplug these devices. Here is the list.