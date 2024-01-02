Redmi Note 13: Xiaomi will launch its phones on January 15

Among the first smartphones to arrive in 2024, the new Redmi Note 13s are particularly anticipated. These three phones will be officially launched on January 15, after an online presentation.

We are only a few days away from the official release of the new Redmi Note 13 smartphones. Xiaomi notably launched these in China several months ago, and is now preparing for a global release. These new phones, three in number, would be available from January 15. Their prices were also leaked just a few hours before their official announcement.

The appointment is therefore made for next Monday, January 15 for what seems to be the official release of the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro. The three new phones from Xiaomi will first be presented to the general public this Thursday, January 4 during an online conference to follow on the firm's official YouTube channel.

At the same time, it seems that the prices in France for the Redmi Note 13 have been published on the web. The basic Redmi Note 13 would therefore be priced from 299 euros while the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced from 399 euros. The most advanced model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, would be available from 499 euros from us.