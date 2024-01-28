Redmi Note 13 Pro review: the best smartphone under 500 euros?

Xiaomi is starting 2024 strong with the release of five new smartphones. We were able to try the most advanced model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro , to see if it is the best phone under 500 euros.

2024 has only just begun and Xiaomi is already offering a plethora of new smartphones to get your teeth into. The brand recently launched its new Redmi Note 13 series which consists of no less than five phones at varying prices to cater to several budgets.

We received the most advanced model in the range, the Redmi Note 13 Pro . Launched from 469 euros in France, this smartphone intends to establish itself as an excellent choice in the mid-range sector already well competed by Samsung, Google or even Nothing. Discover our test of the Redmi Note 13 Pro for Internet users.

The design of the Redmi Note 13 Pro seduced us from the first images leaked on the internet. A first sensation which was confirmed when we received the telephone call to the editorial office. The glass back of the Redmi Note 13 Pro feels great in the hand and is virtually fingerprint-free. Xiaomi has notably opted for Gorilla Glass Victus glass in order to guarantee the solidity of the smartphone. Available in three different colors, our copy of the Redmi Note 13 Pro “Aurora Purple” sports some beautiful shades of blue and green alongside the photo block.

The front part of the Redmi Note 13 Pro sports a beautiful 6.67-inch curved screen which we will come back to a little later. The screen of Xiaomi's phone also has a selfie camera on its upper edge as well as fairly thin borders. The only downside: the latter are asymmetrical, which leaves a little less display surface for your content.

In use, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is very pleasant to use. The grip is good and the various volume and power buttons (located on the right edge of the device) fall well under the thumb. However, we regret that the fingerprint sensor is placed almost at the bottom edge of the screen, which is far too low to easily unlock the smartphone.

Finally, note that the Redmi Note 13 Pro is the first smartphone in the Redmi Note range to benefit from IP68 certification. This makes the phone resistant to water splashes and dust. A very good point for the lifespan of the device!

Manufacturers have continued to increase the brightness of their smartphones in recent years. A trend that we are not going to complain about since it allows for better displays, especially in direct sunlight or in the shade.

The screen of the Redmi Note 13 Pro is capable of delivering a maximum brightness of 1800 nits, double that of its predecessor, the 12 Pro. This is very noticeable when used and we didn't have to squint or shield ourselves from the sun to enjoy the Redmi Note 13 Pro's screen.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro has several configurations for the colorimetry of its screen:

In use, the screen of the Redmi Note 13 Pro is pleasant to use. The latter retains very few fingerprints and reacts perfectly to our uses. However, we can have some reservations regarding its resistance since our example already showed some signs of wear after only a few days of testing.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is equipped with a Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor from Mediatek. If the smartphone does not have a Snapdragon chip, this SoC released only a few months ago should still deliver more than sufficient performance for everyday use.

We were able to check out the power of the Redmi Note 13 Pro for several weeks and we were not disappointed. In everyday life, the smartphone reacts extremely well, despite opening numerous applications and running some in the background. We were only able to notice one or two small slowdowns when we really wanted to use the Redmi Note 13 Pro hard, but nothing too annoying.

Gamers will be delighted to note that the Redmi Note 13 Pro also performs well on resource-intensive video games. Titles like Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail run with graphics set to "low" by default. It is, however, possible to push the graphics to "high" while enjoying both games without experiencing freezes or slowdowns. No need to worry about the device heating up: Xiaomi has worked very well on heat dispersion and it is barely felt in the hand.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro runs under MIUI 14 (pending the possible arrival of HyperOS, Xiaomi's new operating system). The firm confirmed that the smartphone would benefit from three years of major updates and four years of security updates. If we are far from Google and its eight years of software support, this is still better than the previous smartphones in the Redmi range (as a reminder, the Redmi Note 12 Pro benefits from two and three years of updates respectively Android and security).

As has been the case with smartphones in the Redmi range for several years, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is packed with applications at its launch: Opera, Booking.com, Xiaomi Community, Netflix, Trip.com, Shein, PMU .fr, etc, etc... While these are obviously easy to uninstall, it is clear that they invade the smartphone's application drawer and that a lot of sorting is required when you configure your model.

Even worse: on our Redmi Note 13 Pro, we got two pretty surprising notifications. The first encouraged us to download other highly recommended applications (like Candy Crush, whose real usefulness we will return to on the smartphone). The second suggested a good plan for a package from Red By SFR. Having such ads within a product that you have just purchased for 469 euros... It's a bit disturbing.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro has a 200MP main sensor for its photos. Beyond these impressive figures, it is rather the digital processing of the smartphone that interests us, and the possible results during different scenarios.

During the day, the main sensor does quite well. The colorimetry is correct without surprising us, and fans of social networks will certainly have to go through a few small filters or possible retouching before publishing their photos.

The ultra wide angle also manages to produce nice results even if we lose a little in quality. The smallest details become abstract and the slightest moving subject can quickly become blurred if the camera is unable to capture it correctly.

When the light is lacking, the Redmi Note 13 Pro begins to show signs of weakness. The phone handles light points quite poorly and they are surrounded by a halo that is often found on certain low and mid-range phones. Night mode helps a little to correct this but takes a few seconds to activate.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery as was already the case for its predecessor. In use, we were able to handle the phone in a classic way for a whole day. Unplugged around 8 a.m., the Redmi Note 13 Pro displayed a little more than 20% battery in the evening around 6-7 p.m. Enough to last a day but little more. If you want to use the smartphone to take some photos of your evening, you will need to recharge it.

And the latter is more than fast. The Redmi Note 13 Pro is capable of fast charging and compatible with chargers up to 120W (with charger included!). This allows the smartphone to fully charge in just under 30 minutes and get around 80% battery with around twenty minutes. Ideal for refueling at the end of the day and heading into the evening!

We were able to try out the Redmi Note 13 Pro for several weeks and paired it with several other devices like AirPods Max, Pixel Watch, Marshall speaker, and Google Pixel Buds. We have never encountered any connection or latency issues with any device.

Our communications with the Redmi Note 13 Pro also went smoothly. We used the smartphone in particularly noisy environments and our listeners could hear our conversations despite some background noise remaining.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is a nice little upgrade from its predecessor. Very good screen, original design, good quality daytime photographs, ultra-fast charging, free charger... These are already several good points which make the Redmi Note 13 Pro an easily recommendable smartphone under the 500 euro mark.

On the disappointment side, we will particularly regret the under-exploited 200 Mpx sensor and the night shots which quickly lose detail. The biggest problems, in our opinion, come from the software part of the phone which is littered with pre-installed applications and intrusive advertisements. If these are details that you can overlook, the Redmi Note 13 Pro then stands out as an excellent alternative to mid-range smartphones offered by Samsung or Google.