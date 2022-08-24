Redmi Note 11: available for less than 150 euros with this promo code

REDMI NOTE 11. Aliexpress continues to drop the price of the very good Xiaomi Redmi Note 11. The phone sees its price drop by more than 50 euros with a promo code!

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is again available on sale. Released a few months ago, Xiaomi's phone continues to establish itself as an excellent phone choice for smaller budgets. Already quite inexpensive with its introductory price of 199 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is now displayed at only 145 euros using the promo code SDPFR39. An offer only valid at Aliexpress, since the other specialized merchant sites always offer the phone at its base price.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 isn't the only device in the lineup. The latter came out accompanied by the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11S which are also very interesting, and have their own characteristics. These two other versions are sometimes available with some promotions that you can find further down in this article.

The Redmi Note 11 is available in three smartphones: the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Each version thus has specificities that can suit different types of audience.

The classic Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a 6.43 "AMOLED screen. The latter is capable of reaching a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which is logical enough to keep a suitable price on this entry-level. 120 Hz therefore remains for the Pro versions of the device.

On the processor side, the Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chip which will certainly make it a smartphone capable of supporting many games, but perhaps not in high quality. It can count on 4 to 6 GB of RAM depending on the version chosen to support it on a daily basis in the use of your applications.

The Redmi Note 11 has no less than four sensors for its photo part, as well as a 13 Mpx selfie camera. We simply note a very small improvement on its main sensor compared to the previous Note 10 which had 48 Mpx:

If you are interested in the Redmi Note 11S, know that the latter takes up many points of the basic model. However, it remains a bit better on the photo part as well as on the power. Thus, the main sensor of the Redmi Note 11S has 108 Mpx (compared to 50 for the classic Redmi Note 11). This version also has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which is more efficient than the Snapdragon 680 that equips the base model.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro takes up several points already available on the S model (in particular the improved photo sensor and processor). However, it has a 6.67" AMOLED screen (compared to 6.43" on the base model and the S) capable of reaching a refresh rate of 120 Hz (compared to 90 for the first two models mentioned).

The Redmi Note 11 range still caters to an audience looking for an entry-level smartphone. The Redmi Notes are known to be excellent, very affordable smartphones with their low price. The range of Redmi Note 11 therefore had to remain low cost with essential characteristics.

Xiaomi took a few weeks to communicate on the official release date of its Redmi Note 11. The latter has been available since Thursday January 17, 2022 at most partner points of sale. The firm has therefore taken a little head start with the new Redmi Note 11. As a reminder, the previous Redmi Note 10 had been unveiled in the middle of March for a release a few days after their presentation. The Redmi Note 11 Pro has been available since early April 2022.