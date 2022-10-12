Realme GT 2 Pro: on sale for Prime Day

REALME GT 2 PRO. The very good Realme GT 2 Pro phone is currently on sale with Amazon's Prime Day. Get $50 off if you have the subscription!

Released at the start of the year in Europe, the Realme GT 2 Pro quickly proved to be an excellent Android phone. Capable of launching big games without any worries, and taking beautiful everyday photographs, the Realme GT 2 Pro also has a nice price. The Realme phone is notably offered on promotion at Amazon as part of Prime Day where a reduction of 50 euros is offered if you have a Prime subscription.

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro were released a while ago. They often even have promotions at several sellers, with some reductions on their base price. Please note, however, that these offers are not available from all authorized retailers and may depend on stocks and current events.

The Realme GT 2 Pro notably features a superb 6.7" screen called "Super Reality". The latter is equipped with a 2K AMOLED panel with LTPO 2.0 technology which allows faithful transcription of colors as well as deep blacks. Realme notably promises a great brightness of 1400 nits which would make it an excellent screen to consult even with daylight reflections or in a completely dark room.

The screen of the Realme GT 2 Pro is also equipped with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The latter is adaptive according to your uses (it is for example useless to display 120 Hz when the smartphone is rested and not used ). This technology notably saves up to 1.7 hours of battery life on average, according to the manufacturer.

One of the great features of the Realme GT 2 Pro is its processor. The smartphone is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the most powerful chip from manufacturer Qualcomm at the time of writing these lines.

On the photo side, the Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with three photo modules including a 50 Mpx Ultra Wide-Angle main lens. The firm highlights in particular the optical stabilization of the device which should allow you to take sharp photos, even when you are in motion.

The Realme GT 2 Pro seems to continue the very good efforts of its predecessor in terms of autonomy. The brand's new smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery as well as a 65 W charger to be able to take full advantage of the device, even after a day of intensive use.

The band's little brother, the Realme GT 2, has many similarities to the Pro model. In particular, it fully incorporates its design, its battery, its software part, and its RAM. Its screen is a 120 Hz AMOLED E4, and its processor is also different since it is a Snapdragon 888 5G.

The rest of the Realme GT 2 is similar to the Pro model, except for the price which makes it slightly more affordable than the latter, in order to target a wider audience.

The two Realme GT 2s are offered at different prices due to their specific characteristics. Note, however, that the prices indicated by the firm are slightly higher than those of the first Realme GT released in 2021:

We will of course keep you informed in the event of availability, stock shortages, and promotions on these two new smartphones from the manufacturer.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro and its other classic version Realme GT 2 are available from Friday March 11 with priority to the brand's official website, then to resellers. It didn't take long to take advantage of it, since the two smartphones were officially presented to the general public during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) which is held at the end of February 2022.