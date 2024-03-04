Real Sociedad - PSG: a new disappointment coming for Paris? Match information

PSG travels to Real Sociedad this Tuesday for the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League. The capital club has a two-goal advantage but is not yet calm.

Real Sociedad is going through a more than complicated period. Indeed, before hosting PSG, the Basque team has only won one of these last four matches. This bad patch caused Imanol Alguacil's team to fall in the La Liga standings with a 7th place which excludes them, for the moment, from further European qualification. “Teams were able to reverse the situation. If on Tuesday we play like the first half of the first leg in Paris, the team is capable of scoring a goal and reversing the situation. Everyone knows that,” said Imanol Alguacil who remain confident.

Opposite, PSG should arrive with a certain confidence. The conditional is appropriate for a team which experienced nightmare scenarios in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Especially since the capital team was not reassured before this meeting with a rather worrying draw in the game on the AS Monaco pitch (0-0). The Mbappé episode certainly didn't help anything. "Return matches are always difficult, even with a favorable result in the first leg. Here, we have a very good result (2-0) but it can be complicated if you don't enter the field with the right attitude" , declared Luis Enrique at a press conference.

The Real Sociedad - PSG match will start at 9 p.m. this Tuesday. It will take place at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastián, Spain.

Two channels will broadcast the match between Real Sociedad and PSG. Indeed, Canal and RMC Sport 1 will broadcast the meeting. The Englishman Michael Oliver will be the referee.

Two streaming broadcasts will be available to follow this big meeting between Real Sociedad and PSG. Indeed, MyCanal and RMCSport.tv will also broadcast the match. You must have a subscription.

Real Sociedad approaches this return match with a rather full infirmary. Indeed, Elustondo, Fernandez or even Barrenetxea should be missing. On the other hand, Oyarzabal, absent in the first leg, should find his place. The probable eleven of the Basques: Remiro - Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan - Merino, Zubimendi, Mendez - Kubo, Silva, Oyarzabal.

Opposite, Luis Enrique found strength in presence. If Kimpembe and Skriniar are still absent, the Spanish coach can count on the return to form of Nuno Mendes who has gleaned a few minutes in recent matches. It could start this Tuesday evening. The probable eleven of the Parisians: Donnarumma - Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes - Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz - Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola.

On sports betting sites, the odds are extremely tight. Paris is at 2.65 on Betclic, the draw is at 3.47 and the victory of Real Sociedad is at 2.60. On Winamax, PSG is at 2.70 while the Basques are at 2.50. The draw is at 3.45.