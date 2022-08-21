Real Sociedad - Barcelona: schedules, probable line-ups... Match info

REAL SOCIEDAD - BARCELONA. Find out all the information about this match on the second day of La Liga between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona. The match is played this Sunday, August 21 at 10 p.m.

Real Sociedad won their first league game of the season by the narrowest of margins, beating Cadiz with a goal from former Real Madrid player Takefusa Kubo (1-0). Imanol Alguacil's team had however achieved a more than average preparation with two successes, three defeats and a draw. "Now I sign to lose against Barcelona if we return to the Europa League. We have two goals ahead of us, a European series and finishing the season well," said the Basques coach.

As for FC Barcelona, ​​despite encouraging preparation with four wins, two draws and no defeats, the Blaugranas made a mistake on the first day of the championship last week with a draw against Rayo Vallecano. Certainly they dominated the meeting but did not manage to unblock the situation. Xavi called the encounter a 'footballing disgrace' and is now awaiting a reaction from his side tonight against a seemingly tougher opponent.

The Real Sociedad - Barcelona match will start at 10 p.m. it will take place at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

The meeting will be broadcast on Bein Sports 2. José Luis Munuera Montero will be at the whistle of this Real Sociedad - Barcelona.

The only streaming broadcast available for this Real Sociedad - Barcelona will be on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have the subscription to access the game.

Several absentees will miss the call on the side of Real Sociedad. Among them, the important Mikel Oyarzabal. Imanol Alguacil will also be without Rico, Sola, Hernandez and Merquelanz. Here is the probable XI of the Basques: Remiro - Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Muñoz - Zubimendi, Mendez, Merino - Silva - Isak, Kubo.

For Xavi, the absentees are fewer. Despite everything, the Spanish technician will, once again, have to do without Jules Koundé who is not yet registered. Midfielder Sergio Busquets will also be absent. Here is the probable eleven of FC Barcelona: ter Stegen - Roberto, Christensen, Araujo, Alba - de Jong, Kessié, Pedri - Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati.

On sports betting sites, FC Barcelona is the favorite, but by little. Indeed, on Winamax, Real Sociedad is at 3.60, the draw also while the Barcelona victory is at 2.05. On Zebet, the Basque victory is at 3.45, the draw at 3.60 and the Barça victory at 2.07.